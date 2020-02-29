Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 126,238 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 237.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

