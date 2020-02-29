Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 14,456 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VNQ stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,465,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

