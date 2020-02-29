Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,589 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 61,915,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,585,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

