Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 40,465 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 252.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,465 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

