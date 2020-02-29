Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 813,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

