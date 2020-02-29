Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after buying an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after buying an additional 709,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.