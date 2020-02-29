Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 171.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

