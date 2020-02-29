Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.