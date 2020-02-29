Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

FMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,765. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

