Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 378.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,262. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

