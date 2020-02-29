Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,526,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

ILTB traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 122,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,175. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

