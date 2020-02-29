Mutual Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

VTI opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $158.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

