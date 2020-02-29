Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 312.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

