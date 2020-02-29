Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.19. 3,043,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

