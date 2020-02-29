Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,592. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.