Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 190.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $114.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.