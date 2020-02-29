Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $271.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

