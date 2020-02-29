Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 19,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 420.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.