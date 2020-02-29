Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $62.99. 180,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,148. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

