Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $12.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,791. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

