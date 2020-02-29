Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 222.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,604 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 112,312 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,818,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 14,824,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.