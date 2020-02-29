Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,672,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,875,000 after buying an additional 292,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 44,418 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 18,666,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,708,496 shares of company stock valued at $44,489,813. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.