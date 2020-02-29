Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $217.84. 11,657,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,323. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

