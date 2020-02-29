Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,914 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 157,116 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 719,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 849,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

