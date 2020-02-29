Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 116,162 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,162 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,611,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,702. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.