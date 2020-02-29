Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

