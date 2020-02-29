MVL (MVL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $244,585.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, CoinBene and IDCM. MVL has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $244,585.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

