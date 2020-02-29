MVL Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 14% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $244,961.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.