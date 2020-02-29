Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 663,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Myokardia has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $168,797.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,056.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $3,862,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

