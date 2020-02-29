MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $538.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.40 million and the lowest is $522.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $446.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.