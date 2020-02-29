Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 34,362 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. China Biologic Products comprises approximately 0.9% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of China Biologic Products worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

CBPO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. 121,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,850. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.16.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

