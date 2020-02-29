Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTACU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

PTACU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

