Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 165,000 Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Fitbit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Fitbit by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth about $3,029,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 154,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Shares of FIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. 9,022,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,092. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIT. Roth Capital lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,902 shares of company stock worth $3,565,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.