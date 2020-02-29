Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 350,000 CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPMU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 415,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,034. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53.

CHP Merger Company Profile

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

