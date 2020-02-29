Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,385 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of Bitauto worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bitauto by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bitauto by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

BITA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Bitauto’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BITA shares. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

