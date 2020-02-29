Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.37 Million in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Noah as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,595 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 369,410 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,776,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 412,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 45.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 263,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 435,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,739. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

