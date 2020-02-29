Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,466,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,298,000. Bilibili comprises 3.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bilibili by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,539,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,660,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bilibili by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after buying an additional 516,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Bilibili Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Bilibili Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.