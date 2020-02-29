Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 166,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.9% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 3,037,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

