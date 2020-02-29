Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of GSX Techedu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. 3,190,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 311.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

