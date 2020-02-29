Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 48,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 32,289,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,818,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average is $197.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

