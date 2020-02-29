Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,300 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.25. 3,953,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,465.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

