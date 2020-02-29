Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up about 1.6% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $605,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allergan by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,395,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,695,000 after purchasing an additional 764,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $219,436,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.