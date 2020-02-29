Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 135,969 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,969 shares during the period. GDS comprises 1.2% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of GDS worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.