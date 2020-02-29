Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 250,000 Shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acamar Partners Acquisition were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACAMU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition by 48.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 227,897 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition by 16.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

