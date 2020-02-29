MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. MyWish has a total market cap of $153,371.00 and $40.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

