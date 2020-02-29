NAGA Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $7,198.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, NAGA has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

