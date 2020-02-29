Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $0.52

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00006028 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bitsane and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $3,072.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,590.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.03690733 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00780735 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

