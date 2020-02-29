Nano (NANO) Price Tops $0.75

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00008724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, Mercatox and Gate.io. Nano has a total market cap of $100.05 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,627.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.90 or 0.02566429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03613405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00685729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00777786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087350 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00577124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Kucoin, Bitinka, Mercatox, Binance, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Koinex, Bit-Z, Nanex, OKEx, RightBTC, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

