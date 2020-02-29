NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%.

NH stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,322. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

NH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

