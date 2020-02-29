Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0527 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $337,021.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00055562 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,433,704 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

